Salman Khan… This is a name that is familiar to people all over the world, not just the country. All the people of Salman’s acting are crazy, but these days only one man named Salman is making a dent in the music field.Actually, composer Mohammad Salman, who hails from Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, is in the news due to the film ‘376 D’. In a special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com, Salman talked in detail about the journey from childhood to the film industry.

Scolded father

Salman’s Nanihal is in Amkol village in Sultanpur. His native village is in Rounahi, Ayodhya. Salman says, ‘I loved music since childhood. Rama used to stay asleep, awake just in music. Riyaz used to go away from home by asking for harmonium. Father Mohammad Athar Usmani used to scold him often but we used to get into music again.



Join AR Rahman’s band

Salman said, ‘I later passed away from Bhatkhande University and got 12 years music education from Ustad Gulshan Bharti. After that I moved to Chennai to become a music director. Ustad Munna Shaukat Ali joined me in his band during music production in Chennai. After this, the floor kept moving forward. From here, I joined AR Rahman’s Sufi Route Band. Now the wait was to give Rahman Sahab a chance to sing in the film.

Mohammad Salman With Javed Ali

Riyaz was sung during childhood as a blanket

According to Salman, ‘I should learn music, my father was not ready for it. Because of this I did not get support for music. Due to the absence of music at home, many times I had to go to my elder father’s house to do Riyaz. I used to close the room at night and make a blanket to make a song so that the voice does not come out. Seeing my love for music not diminishing, the father also gave up and said that whatever you want, do it.

Papa is an accountant, mother’s business

Salman said, ‘My father is an accountant and runs his school in Faizabad. Maa Chikan is a business of (embroidery). I got my initial education from HAL School in Lucknow. After this, 12th passed from Faizabad. He did his graduation from Awadh University in Faizabad.