07/08/2023 – 17:00

The largest operators in the country – Vivo, Claro and TIM – are reassessing the offer of mobile internet packages with free use (without data traffic charges) of certain applications, such as WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube, among others.

This commercial strategy (called by the jargon of zero rating) has advanced over the last few years, as a lure to attract customers enthusiastic about social networks, video and music. The initiative, however, turned into a problem for the telecoms.

The amount of data that these applications move took a leap with the popularization of 4G and tends to increase even more with 5G. Operators, in turn, seek to maximize revenues to face investments in network capacity and technology updates.

At the same time, discussion is growing around the world about a potential payment for the use of networks by giant technology companies. The dispute involves big techs such as Netflix, Google, Meta, Amazon, among others, to mobile and fixed internet operators. These companies are the main generators of data traffic.

“I have no doubt that the zero rating was an error, a mistake”, stated Claro’s president, José Félix, in a recent interview. This practice, however, tends to be reviewed, according to the executive. “There is nothing that cannot be fixed.”

But, in Claro’s case, this is still far from happening. The company offers unlimited use of WhatsApp, Waze, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook in different prepaid and postpaid plans. The higher the value of the plan, the greater the offer of applications.

In turn, Vivo claims that it is in a gradual process of cutting this commercial policy. Among tele’s offers, WhatsApp is the only application available in the vast majority of pre- and post-paid plans. There are few exceptions which include Waze as well.

“We have some plans with zero rating, but it is not our standard. More and more, we have reduced the offer of applications with unlimited use to the market, because we understand that there is a need to remunerate the investment made in the network”, said Vivo’s business vice-president, Alex Salgado, to Broadcast.

Division

In the executive’s assessment, offering the use of applications without charging for data traffic is a practice inconsistent with the mobilization of operators around the world to pressure technology giants to contribute to the maintenance of networks. “For me, it is not appropriate to question the fair share (division of network costs) and have zero rating in the plans. So, little by little, we are withdrawing or reducing this strategy”, said Salgado.

At TIM, this is an issue that is under evaluation. In prepaid plans, the company offers WhatsApp and Deezer without discounting the internet allowance. In the post plans, the offer covers more applications, such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (unlimited use can only last a few months).

TIM’s director of revenues, Fábio Avellar, explains that the company seeks to expand its revenue sources to face investments in networks. The company is the one that most installed antennas for the 5G signal, for example.

Within this context, the zero rating policy serves as a decoy for the clientele, but is practiced in a conservative manner. “Having traffic that is not remunerated will always generate a loss. It is up to us to assess whether this attracts enough more customers to the point of not taking this benefit”, he said.























