To stop the excess litter in parking lots, McDonald’s has to charge a deposit on trays and cardboard packaging of hamburgers. Seven prominent environmental clubs advocate this in conversation with this site. According to the organizations, abandoned litter poses a major threat to the animals. “They eat it, get sick or die.”
