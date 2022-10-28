The Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafis” signed 5 memoranda of understanding during a ceremony to support the “Kafaat” program, which was held recently at the office of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Dubai, with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) and the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, The Dubai College of Tourism, the Center for Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), and the Etisalat Academy, with the aim of increasing the participation of Emiratis among the workforce in the private sector, and raising their competitiveness through a set of training, empowerment and vocational rehabilitation programmes.

The Emirati Competitiveness Council, “Nafis”, aims through the “Kafaat” program to develop the skills of Emirati job seekers and workers in the private sector, and raise their efficiency in the professional disciplines they desire.

The Secretary-General of the Emirati Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, stressed that the support and development of the “Kafaat” program, which was launched within the “Nafis” package of initiatives, aims to raise the efficiency of national cadres in the professional disciplines that form the backbone of the economy in the next stage, especially in the banking and care sector. health, retail, and other sectors.

Al Mazrouei said: “We have added to the list of our partners a new group of training centers and bodies specialized in providing training and raising professional competence, and we are proud of these partnerships that devote cooperation between the concerned parties to support the country’s citizens looking for work, and workers in the private sector, and help them obtain the skills that qualify them for success. and professional development in jobs that guarantee them and their families a dignified and secure life.”

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, expressed the Ministry’s happiness to witness great cooperation and response from various academic institutions and training centers, to support the career path of the people of the country, and enable them to possess the expertise and skills necessary to meet the requirements of future jobs, especially in light of the need. To more developed skills and in line with the development of the labor market.

Al-Suwaidi said: “It is remarkable that the private sector is quick to adopt modern innovations and technology-based investments, so it will find its requirements for employees among qualified and highly trained national cadres, which contributes to embodying the vision of our wise leadership in raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector, and increasing the contribution of Emirati employees as a driving force for the private sector and the national economy in general.”

The “Kafaat” program initiative aims to provide specialized training programs required in the labor market for Emirati cadres of job seekers based on the training needs of the employer. Training programs are designed in coordination with the approved training authorities. In addition to providing training programs whereby those enrolled in these programs will obtain, upon completion of their requirements, professional certificates, which are a set of professional certificates that have been launched on the “Nafis” platform to qualify workers in the private sector.

Targeted sectors under the “Cafat” program include technology, healthcare, tourism, the banking and financial sector, and trade and retail.

The Nafes program signed five memoranda of understanding in the framework of developing its partnerships aimed at raising the efficiency of Emirati cadres and enhancing their skills, thus contributing to providing suitable job opportunities for citizens in various fields of work within the private sector. The memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTIVIT) To promote sustainable career opportunities for Emiratis in the retail sector, and to propose and implement training and development programs and professional qualifications to enable Emiratis to obtain accredited professional qualifications, namely, second, third, and fourth level certificates and diplomas in retail operations. In addition to proposing and implementing training programs and enabling nationals, job seekers and workers in the private sector, to obtain accredited qualifications in the fields required by the labor market, according to the recommendations of the UAE Competitiveness Council.

The memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies aims to qualify and train Emirati job seekers and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the banking sector, and the joint cooperation between “Nafes” and the Institute to design training programs in line with the requirements of this sector in order to ensure that citizens fill the jobs offered after Successful completion of training.

The memorandum of understanding with the Dubai College of Tourism also aims to develop, implement and support the Emiratisation strategy and plans in the tourism sector in the Emirate of Dubai, exchange information and data about establishments, vacancies, employment and training opportunities available in tourist facilities in Dubai, and provide specialized training programs in the tourism and hospitality sector to enhance the skills of Emirati cadres. In order to support their employment opportunities in this sector.

The Center of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (Sirt), the commercial, research and training arm of the Higher Colleges of Technology, will work, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding with “NAFES”, to design and implement development programs, training and professional qualifications according to the training needs of job seekers, and the professions specified by “NAFIS”, in accordance with the In line with the national qualifications standards, in addition to providing trainers, laboratories and workshops to implement training programs to ensure the upgrading of the knowledge and skills of trainees, and to ensure the quality of the outputs of training and vocational qualifications in accordance with the highest standards.

The memorandum of understanding with Etisalat Academy aims to develop, implement and support the Emiratisation strategy and plans in the technology sector in the UAE, and provide specialized training programs in the technology sector to enhance the skills of Emirati cadres to support their employment opportunities in the sector, in addition to raising the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres and enhancing sustainable job opportunities for them. To work in various technology sectors.