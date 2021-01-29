The Ministry of Education stated that the registration of students wishing to join the Aircraft Maintenance Academy for the next academic year will start tomorrow and continue until the fourth of next March.

The Ministry has set several conditions for accepting students in the Academy, including that the applicant must be a citizen of the state or a child of female citizens, and have a score of no less than 85% in mathematics and the English language, and the attendance rate is not less than 90% in the eighth grade, and the record of behavior is distinguished, as well as The student must pass the acceptance test and the personal interview.





