The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has recently concluded the “Innovation Event 2022”, which was held from the 8th to the 11th of August, under the title “I am an innovator”, in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation.

The event, which was attended by 80 trainees in the age groups from 9 to 17 years, aimed to teach the orphaned trainees the basics of digital manufacturing and innovation, in addition to the future of these technologies and the projects that are being worked on.