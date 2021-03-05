117 male and female students from public and private schools have reached the final stage of the “Writing Challenge” competition launched by the curriculum sector in the Ministry of Education, at the beginning of the school year, with the aim of improving students’ performance in Arabic language skills, especially the skill of writing with its arts and methods, as it is the outcome of their cognitive and skillful experiences. As writing is considered a central axis for the expression of thought and conscience.

The eligible students included 24 from Abu Dhabi, 16 from Al Dhafra, 21 from Ajman, 16 from Dubai, 24 from Al Ain, four from Umm Al Quwain, 12 from Fujairah, and 17 from Ras Al Khaimah.





