The Ministry of Education is currently working on developing a comprehensive framework for guidance and counseling, which will serve many areas of guidance, direction and counseling in the country using nationally approved references.

The Ministry stated that this framework will include a comprehensive performance indicator structure, extending from early childhood care and education to cover lifelong learning practices.

This came during a virtual educational seminar organized by the Regional Center for Educational Planning, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the day before yesterday.





