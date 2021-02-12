The Ministry of Education displayed nine pictures selected from 196 photographs taken by Emirati school students, at the International Photography Festival (Xposure), which specializes in the art of photography. She explained that the aim of the participation is to achieve a set of ambitious goals, including spreading the best initiatives in the Ministry’s sectors through documented photos and videos, working on developing students’ hobbies, making room for distinguished ones to participate in these important events, and informing the educational field about the outputs and works of the Media Center. Educational, as well as providing a space to share experiences and acquire skills.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

