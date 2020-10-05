The festival season is also set to begin soon amid the corona epidemic. During this time, there is expected to be more increase in people’s initiative and public activities in all the states of the country. In this case, corona virus infection can spread very fast. On the other hand, the central government is also under stress due to this impending threat. In this regard, the central government is going to start a new campaign soon, under which people will be made aware of prevention of corona virus infection.As part of the new campaign strategy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla can organize a meeting on Tuesday at 3 pm. A senior Home Ministry official said, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), from the field offices of the Ministry of Home Affairs and some other places. There will be participation.Corona is infected UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, PM Modi is calling

The official said, “This meeting is being held to discuss ways to enhance the campaign to prevent the spread of corona virus in the country.” “A new public campaign is necessary for self-hygiene, physical disturbances and wearing masks,” the official said, as the Center has recently issued instructions to open public activities in view of public facilities.

In addition, we are joining the long festival season with Deepawali and other festivals and therefore it is necessary that a public message about the coronovirus protocol is given and made anew. He said that the meeting would discuss these issues and discuss a public health response that could be implemented in the wake of COVID-19 dissemination across the country. The new campaigns or, say, the expansion of the already ongoing public campaigns, will further enhance all information and communication methods of government and various agencies.