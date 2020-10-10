In view of the festive season, Central Railway is going to offer special trains to passengers. According to the information, due to the festive season in October-November, special trains will be run from Mumbai’s capital Mumbai to Haridwar and Lucknow. These trains will run from October 15. Please tell that due to Corona epidemic, the trains were closed for a long time in lockdown. Later on some rail operations were started as part of the unlock process.However, despite this there are limited train options for passengers. In such a situation, special trains being run by the Central Railway during the festive months will be very convenient for all the passengers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The operation of these special trains has been approved by the Central Railway-

LTT-Haridwar AC Special Bi-Weekly

Train number 02171 AC bi-weekly special train will run from LTT on every Monday and Thursday from October 15 till the next order is received and reach Haridwar the next day. In return train number 02172 AC bi-weekly special will leave from Haridwar on every Tuesday and Friday from October 16 till the next order is received and reach LTT the next day.

LTT-Lucknow AC Special Weekly

Train number 02121 AC weekly special train will run from LTT every Saturday from October 17 till the next order is received and reach Lucknow the next day. Train No. 02122 AC weekly special train will run from Lucknow on every Sunday from October 18 till the next order is received and reach LTT the next day.

reservation

Booking of train numbers 02171 and 02121 AC special trains will start from October 11 at all reservation centers and website www.irctc.co.in. Only confirmed ticket passengers are allowed to travel in the train.