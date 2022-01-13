In the Amur region, a case of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus was detected. This is the first recorded case in the Far East. This was announced by the chief sanitary doctor of the Amur Region Olga Kurganova in an interview with the Amur State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. TASS…

Related materials:

According to her, a child who was vacationing with his parents in Turkey became infected with the South African variant of the virus.

“These persons were not allowed to work without testing. Naturally, the whole family was at home, ”said Kurganova.

She added that upon arrival from Turkey, the family did not contact anyone. The condition of all family members is satisfactory, added the chief sanitary doctor of the region.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that a new increase in the incidence in Russia is inevitable. She noted that 698 cases of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus have been detected in the country, most of which are in the Moscow region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave two weeks to prepare for a new strike of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, he instructed the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, “to work out this with the regions in the very near future.”