Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday targeted the BJP-led central government on Sunday, after wielding the name of Sharad Pawar as UPA supremo on Saturday and said that India will soon be torn to pieces in the same way Like the Soviet Union. In the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut has written that relations between the central and state governments are deteriorating and soon the states of our country will also break like the Soviet Union.

In this editorial on Sunday, Raut has also slammed the Supreme Court and has written that in many cases the Supreme Court has forgotten its duty.

Sanjay Raut has written, ‘If the central governmenter does not realize that she is harming people for political gains, then the day is not far when the states of our country will be shattered like the Soviet Union. Had happened. The year 2020 should be seen as a question mark on the efficiency and reliability of the central government.

Raut wrote, ‘BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had made a sensational disclosure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked hard to bring down the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh.’ Sanjay has written that the Prime Minister is taking interest in toppling the government of a state. The Prime Minister belongs to the country. The country stands as a union. States that do not have a BJP government also speak of national interest. This feeling is being murdered.

Earlier on Saturday, in the editorial of Saamna, the name of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was suggested as the head of the opposition parties and said that Modi-Shah’s pairing of the peasant movement was due to the inaction of the current opposition party (Congress). Is unperturbed about On the other hand, Sanjay Raut also said during a media interaction that the time has come to expand the scope of the Congress-led United Progressive Front (UPA). He also pointed out that UPA should be given the command of Sharad Pawar.