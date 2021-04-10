Working and contributing 50 years entitles the effort to be recognized when leaving active life.

You are about 70 years old, and your desire is to enjoy the sown fruit. One of the rights is for the State to protect you and take care of your life. This does not happen here.

When you retire, you are hostage to an unscrupulous political tangle that does not promote your well-being, it erodes your conscience and health by taking away more and more the rights that you have acquired as a dignified retirement, not impaired. But when it comes to your health and you see that in the face of a pandemic, your freedom has been unduly harassed, and many members of the elderly or younger have left this world for it ahead of time, you want that pain to be accompanied by a correspondence from who rules.

When politics, instead of helping you, is indifferent to society, and when the government has the possibility to vaccinate you, the few vaccines that exist for risky personnel and the elderly are used in part to favor friends of power and many others, there is no explanation to the size of an act of immorality.

Wanting to defend the indefensible and, above all, blame third parties, is an act of inconceivable baseness. They lost ethics and those who endorse these acts from any level, are part of an unscrupulousness without limits. Mr. President, they have sullied our rights and reached the limit, excuses are not accepted and I hope that the people at the polls will once and for all give them the punishment they deserve, in addition to ordinary and divine justice.

Rodolfo C. Castello

[email protected]

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

That retirements do not compensate for the effort made in the form of lifelong contributions, is a shame on which rivers of ink have already flowed. But you’re still making a valuable contribution with your money, fellow retiree. Maybe they didn’t consult you, well … don’t be so demanding.

When economic uncertainty drove the gap between the free and official dollar into the stratosphere, and that was unsustainable, the solution they found was not to lower the uncertainty with coherent economic measures. The mechanism they chose was to sell your bonds, those of the ANSeS Sustainability Guarantee Fund, do you remember ?, which was created to sustain the purchasing power of your retirement. But they do not sell them to make a good business and benefit you. They sell them at a bargain price, sell them off, and thus ensure that the free dollar does not remain in the clouds. You guess? Yes, you were right! That way that Fund melts, and I think it’s a bad prognosis for you, imagine.

But be happy, retired colleague, those who take care of you make you continue to contribute to the country and feel important.

Carlos Muraca

[email protected]

It makes me very bad that Larreta does not answer something strong to the President. It seems to me that although there are internal problems in Cambiemos, Pro, Radicales, etc. Rodríguez Larreta should be more firm in the decisions he makes. After all, he is the one in charge of the city. These are not moments of squishy or squishy. Unpleasant decisions should be made, but it is time to put what needs to be done in the face of so much degradation. It seems that the opposition is doing the same as Alberto Fernandez. Comply with what the lady says without any reaction to the contrary.

What was Larreta’s response to sending vaccines to Pami? We do not know. Did you accept it by lowering your head instead of asking that pharmacies and health centers be enabled as vaccinations? This would be a measure that would avoid crowds, as is being done in many countries.

Argentina stands out for making difficult what is easy to solve; we always run behind the car. We are “doomed to succeed” by coming last in decisions. Incorrigibly masochistic. I’m not liking this anymore. Is everyone afraid of the President and her? What kind of opposition is acting now to save the Republic? Are they all like Mrs. Graciela Camaño, who with her tiebreaker vote overturns the result for the ruling party? It really is time to change attitudes.

In case you didn’t realize it, many people in the country are changing. The Peronists themselves, for example in La Matanza, are saying that they don’t vote for them anymore, and I heard this on TV and radio. AND? what do we do? Will we keep lowering our heads and saying “Yes, ma’am? I am not going to do it. I wish I was 40 or 50 years younger. I wouldn’t be watching them on TV.

Lidia B. Fontela

[email protected]

Many Argentines and not a few foreigners feel that they have rights to be assisted, subsidized and protected by the State, at the expense of commerce, industry and the countryside, which work, produce and pay taxes, so that 22 million people, all months collect state salaries, pensions, pensions and social plans, with those taxes.

The governments of the day continue to create new ministries and secretariats for the friends of power and there are more and more employees, retirees and pensioners; more social plans as an instrument of political recruitment; and more subsidies for energy, transportation and re-state companies with chronic deficits. While the private initiative to be able to develop productive activities, faces bureaucratic directive, statist and interventionist regulations that increase its costs, to which is added a growing and unsustainable tax burden and labor and pension legislation that do not favor the demand for employment. .

They are like two worlds that still exist, but while one grows larger and the other shrinks, governments resort to issuance and borrowing to fill the gap. If everything remains the same, at some point, the only productive resource will be the manufacture of banknotes and then perhaps we can displace Venezuela from the world record of 5,500% annual inflation.

Ricardo E. Frías

[email protected]

Our representatives continue to work hard to enact legislation that exempts retirees who earn less than $ 150,000 per month from income tax. With a majority passive troop that receives a minimum that barely exceeds 20,000 pesos a month, which retirees will be favored, other than yourself when they retire?

If you really want to give us a hand, legislate coercive sanctions for those who for 30 years have not complied with the sentences handed down to readjust our hunger assets and then we will believe that the Legislative Power is up to something more than to benefit from the comfort of the Palace it occupies.

Ricardo PM, Forgione

[email protected]

