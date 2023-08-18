Seen from Colombia or Peru, not long ago Ecuador appeared -keeping its distance- as a relatively calm country with internal peace. It is true that the Litoral Penitentiary (Guayaquil) never had this tranquility, but the hell inside that prison seemed to be more an expression of corruption and inefficiency and a kind of anomaly in a context in which the violence that plagued Medellín in Colombia or the Central Huallaga in Peru, for example, were unthinkable in the beautiful streets of Quito.

