She defines herself as a “disruptive entrepreneur”. His ability to “move in changing environments” allowed him to develop an outstanding track record in the UK, Bangladesh and China. Upon his return to Barcelona, ​​Mar Alarcón (Barcelona, ​​1975) founded the social car rental platform for individuals. In a short time, it became a benchmark in the technology industry and one of the main interlocutors between the Administration and the digital sector. She holds institutional positions in the Catalan employers’ association Foment del Treball, of which she is vice-president, as well as in the Spanish Association of the Digital Economy (Adigital), Fira de Barcelona and Barcelona Tech City, entities of which she is a director. She is also co-founder of the public policy consultancy specialized in digital platforms 19N and investor in 22 startups through Lanai Partners.

He began his entrepreneurial career in China. Why there?

I went to China in 2004 with a scholarship at Peking University to continue training in my specialization in foreign investment, with the aim of advising Western companies that were landing there. He had previously completed a Master of Laws in London after working as a tax attorney at Cuatrecasas. I co-founded the Social Energy renewable energy engineering with my husband, who asked me to partner to find a Chinese supplier of solar panels and bring them to Europe, where there were entry barriers to Chinese production, which was associated with poor quality. We managed to sell here with the guarantees and reliability that China did not have at that time. Time has shown that the Chinese industry was very leading, since 15 years later they are the leaders.

But Social Energy no longer exists and you have changed sectors. Why?

In Spain, the legislative change – the royal decree of October 2015 on electricity self-consumption – burned the renewables sector at a stroke.

Has the situation improved with the repeal of the sun tax?

Yes, but a sector cannot endure legal insecurity for 10 years.

What did you learn from your experience in China?

Very much. In the three years we were there we learned that to survive you must erase all preconceptions. Chinese culture is extremely patient, you sit and watch.

What was the hardest for you to understand about Chinese business culture?

What I interpreted as unscrupulous. In Chinese culture, lying does not carry the emotional burden that to us may seem unethical and unethical. They play wear and tear.

How is the technological ecosystem there?

There is no one more enterprising than a Chinese. For them, nothing is impossible.

Are they better prepared to overcome the crisis derived from the pandemic?

Yes, I have no doubt. The leader is respected, believed, and followed. This favors an environment in which certain instructions must be followed. On the economic issue, China knows how to reinvent itself, because it has done it before. They have discipline, patience, ambition, and most of all, they go for one. There, individualism is very frowned upon.

How was your time in Bangladesh, together with the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Muhammad Yunus?

He is an extraordinary person. With him, at the Grameen Bank (specialized in microcredits for disadvantaged people) I discovered the importance of purpose and found that it is possible to have a profitable business that achieves social transformation without being contingent on the search for financing.

Is there a pulse between governments and the technology sector?

Depends on the country. In China it is assumed that the data is from the Government. In the United States, the data is from companies, but there is an open debate. And in Europe, where the role of data is better regulated, it belongs to the people.

How are relations with the technology sector in Spain?

Here we have slow, changing administrations and in practice little aware of the technological reality. In turn, the sector is created behind the back of the Administration. Although this is changing: the technological ones no longer go so much to the punki and the Administration is putting the batteries to favor the dialogue and public-private collaboration.

However, the VTC [licencias concedidas para arrendar coches con conductor] they have problems. At what point is the conflict between taxi drivers and VTC?

It is very much alive in Barcelona. In the case of Social Car, in April we launched a Transport Vehicles with Driver (VTC) service and we were operating in accordance with the latest regulation of the Generalitat, which requires 15 minutes of reservation [debe pasar ese tiempo entre que se contrata el servicio a través de la plataforma y llega el coche a recoger al cliente], but it was very difficult to be profitable.

How could it be solved?

The regulator must understand that VTCs and taxis are sectors that must converge regulatoryly to respond to what the people want. And you also have to help the taxi to innovate. If you pay from an app you don’t have to pay in cash or by card, which is from the last century. We have to think about the user and rely on technology without thinking about threats. The focus is wrong.

Are the relationships between traditional and technology companies tense?

I liken it to an ocean liner and a motorboat. Traditional companies have a strong cultural and structural load and it takes a lot for them to change, but when they do they sweep. On the other hand, the technological ones, especially the startups, they are light. The disruptive digital sector has a more flexible culture, in the business model and in operation. Before the pandemic, for example, teleworking was already common among technology companies. But collaboration between large companies and startups, of which I am a big fan, it is complicated because they are misaligned. There it does create a pulse.

Has this flexibility helped startups to face the covid-19 crisis?

At first there was a panic attack. But rounds have been closed, during and after confinement. The world keeps turning and funds keep investing. I am an investor in one that participates in 22 startups. Some have done very well and others went into roach mode easily, waiting for activity to pick up. Startups are put into cockroach mode and can be pulling, eliminating non-essential expenses.

Has Social Car been in roach mode too?

During confinement we were left without activity due to the restrictions imposed on mobility and we thought about what we could save. But starting in June, the activity was quickly reactivated, especially after the agreement we have signed with Uber to promote local tourism, which has had a very positive impact on us. They also made vehicles available to health personnel … Upon seeing the platform stopped, a user of our platform tweeted that he would not mind giving his car to the toilets. We spoke with the Institut Català de Salut and they received it very positively. Uber, which had launched a similar collaboration with Uber Medics in Madrid, shared their experience with us. We created, in full confinement, Social Medics, which AXA and Meroil joined. In two days we captured more than 200 vehicles, first for Salut, for home visits, for example by midwives, and then so that Open Arms could go to carry out covid-19 tests at nursing homes.

The director and president of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, believes that digital taxation should serve to pay the debt. Do you agree?

The structure of digitization poses tax challenges, but it bothers me that the idea of ​​taxing it is solely for tax collection purposes. If that melon is opened, it is necessary to have a broader and long-term objective, and to raise the changes in a dialogue table.

Digital platforms also ask for dialogue when regulating them. Do they make employment precarious?

I do not see precariousness but opportunity. The platforms give access to extra income to a lot of people. Now you can only be self-employed or a worker. You could create a new figure, study it and regulate it. But the regulator is so obtuse that it stays in option A or B.

Why have there been so many conflicting sentences?

Because the judge is faced with a problem that does not fit either in A or B. The regulator must find point C, as they have done in France, which adapted its labor legislation to digital environments. The legislation, as it is now in Spain, hurts everyone. Especially because it creates a scenario of legal uncertainty. We are going to a model of micro-entrepreneurs to which things should be made easier.

The Supreme Court has tipped the balance by considering riders as salaried Will the regulation of digital platforms go along that line?

The conversation about the future of work is already urgent. It is one of the most important in the context of public policies in the technological field and we are only at the tip of the iceberg. It is necessary to find the formula that allows to reconcile flexibility and capillarity of the new forms of work in relation to digital platforms with the adequate protection mechanisms and guarantees. Other European countries, including Italy, France and the United Kingdom, have found innovative measures. Spain cannot be left behind with measures that respond to past logic and models.