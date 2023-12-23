EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The magnitude of the impact of climate change on the production and trade of agricultural goods requires action with a sense of responsibility and urgency. We also face a context marked by drastic changes in globalization and skepticism regarding multilateralism, in which environmental challenges can become a new generation of barriers to trade.

Therefore, the seriousness of the moment demands accurate responses and decisive and intelligent articulation to confront unilateral actions that may mean new obstacles for our agricultural producers, especially the smallest ones.

The American continent accounts for 31% of world food exports. It is therefore the guarantor of global food security. To the strength of their production models we must add the enormous endowment of natural resources that we have to preserve.

That wealth carries the responsibility of being custodians of global environmental sustainability: 16% of the world's arable land, 50% of biodiversity, 23% of forested area and 30% of fresh water are in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Based on the forcefulness of these data, it is necessary to positively showcase the successful experiences and varied efforts of our countries towards sustainable, productive and inclusive agriculture, with a strong interrelation with science, technology and innovation, all essential requirements to combat climate change, contribute to sustainable development, bring prosperity to our rural areas and effectively fight poverty.

With all this imprint, agriculture in the Americas gave at the recent COP28, the environmental summit that ended in the United Arab Emirates, a demonstration of its irreplaceable role in strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change and at the same time contributing to the development and efforts to eradicate hunger.

This is a roadmap that will have as new milestones COP29 and COP30 – the latter being the climate summit of the Amazon and Latin America and the Caribbean, to be held in Brazil – and will require new multilateral agreements, strengthening the changes already implemented by the private sector and the establishment of long-term public policies.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the Emirati city that hosted the meeting organized by the UN, ministers and senior officials of Agriculture from the American countries, large, small and medium-sized producers, leaders of the agri-food industry and experts from the academic sector made their voices heard. with the purpose of influencing decisions about the future of the modes of production and consumption, and so that the agricultural sector is never again absent from these discussions.

There is a consensus that we must celebrate and turn into action: the need to end the era of fossil energies and delve into a path that leads us to the massive use of renewable energies, to enter the time of the circular economy and the bioeconomy. .

In the more than 60 conferences held at the House of Sustainable Agriculture of the Americas, the pavilion that the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) installed at Expo City in Dubai together with its 34 Member States and allies from the private sector , agricultural producers on the continent showed their progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and, at the same time, showed that the sector is the only one that can sequester carbon through regenerative agricultural practices, which include health conservation of soils, good water management and care of biodiversity.

We also met the objective of having official COP documents recognize that the agri-food systems of the Americas are particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change. The strong commitment to mitigation and adaptation efforts was also demonstrated and that, based on the efforts of producers and the contribution of research and new technologies, we are moving forward to produce more food with less use of natural resources. It was clear, in summary, that the continent's agri-food systems are not failed, as some narrative maintains, although of course they can be improved.

More than 15 ministers and vice-ministers of Agriculture were present on that stage, showing that the agricultural sector of the Americas is ripe to make substantive contributions to decarbonization and to deepen its capacity to sequester carbon.

The ministers highlighted that the countries of the American continent must become world leaders in innovation in agri-food production to promote the sector's role as part of the solution to climate change.

And they warned, simultaneously, that it is essential to guarantee more agile and rapid access to funds for climate financing so that the sector can make an even greater contribution to solving the environmental crisis.

As Rattan Lal, 2020 World Food Prize Winner, IICA Goodwill Ambassador and considered the highest authority in soil sciences, also stated, agriculture can set the goal of not only being carbon neutral, but also having a negative gas balance. greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global efforts to mitigate global warming.

Thus, the agricultural sector showed cohesion in defense of common interests and commitment to the global agenda of mitigation and adaptation to climate change. And it made it clear to the world that it plays a strategic role in food security and environmental sustainability, given the magnitude and diversity of its natural resources.