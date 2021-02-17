Protesters block a bridge with their cars during a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar on February 17, 2021 (SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP)

The mobilization in the street in Burma, Wednesday February 17, took place with a simple and terribly effective slogan for the demonstrations: “Park your broken down car”. The slogan has been circulating in recent days. As a result, on Wednesday morning in Rangoon, the country’s largest city, thousands of people blocked the traffic routes by stopping their cars, vans, heavy goods vehicles, in the middle of the road. Hoods open, and the sign: “Sorry broken down”. The objective was to prevent military vehicles and police vans from moving to disperse the protesters.

Apparently it has worked, although information is hardly reaching us from this country of 54 million people. Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people were able to gather in the center of Rangoon to once again demand the return of civil power. Gatherings have also taken place in other cities in the country, such as the capital Naypidaw, despite prohibitions on demonstrations. Calls for civil disobedience continue to spread, especially within certain professions called upon to stop work to paralyze the country: teachers, doctors, railway workers or air traffic controllers.

Mobilization also goes through social networks, in particular with music videos. For example, a song made famous during the 1988 uprising that was suppressed in blood. Her name is Kabar Ma Kyay Bu, which means : “We will not forget until the end of the world”. It just came out on YouTube, with nearly a million views.

This is just one example. There are others, like a clip called Revolution. Or the video of a flash mob, of a hip hop choreography in full demonstration on the music of They don’t care about us (“They don’t give a damn about us”), by Michael Jackson. The songs of revolt, the thangyat, are a tradition in Burma. But they take on a new dimension with the Internet, which has developed considerably during these ten years of civil rule and modernization. Young people are all equipped with cell phones and do not hesitate to bypass Internet censorship by purchasing VPN systems. And they use all the social networks available: Tik Tok, Instagram, Discord, Facebook, etc.

The putschist generals probably did not really foresee this, but they are still determined to repress. Troop movements towards Rangoon have been spotted. This is not a very good sign. There is little doubt that the military will seek to increase repression. Nearly 500 people have already been arrested. Nighttime arrests are on the increase. A new cybersecurity law is about to be adopted. The generals, who hold all the levers of power in the country, and who benefit from indirect support from China, are not going to give in easily.