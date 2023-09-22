Yes ok Crises generated by the forces of nature are inevitable (in the sense that they cannot be foreseen, or that if they can be foreseen, they cannot be avoided), but technology has allowed us to reduce, in certain regions, the human losses caused by this type of disaster. disasters.

About, This year there have been several significant earthquakes like that of Turkey and Syria, at the beginning of the year, with around 59 thousand deaths, another case is the one that Morocco just suffered, a couple of weeks ago, which has been one of the most intense in recent years, leaving thousands of deaths and injuries, with considerable losses in damage to the infrastructure of that country, to date nearly three thousand people have died, because it was shallow, its consequences were not major.

In Mexicoto the astonishment of the seismologists, has trembled on the same date on 3 recorded occasions, September 19, 1985, 2017 and 2022. The 2017 earthquake was not of the intensity of the 85, when thousands of people died and the damage to urban infrastructure forced it to be lifted. housing for victims. The reaction of the people was notable, with a social organization that surpassed the bureaucracy and politicians of the time, which was activated from the moment the rescue work began.

As an anecdote, last year the simulacrum It was held in the middle of a meeting of the Central American countries, members of the OCCEF, at the ASF headquarters, and upon returning from the drill, the alert sounded again, but now it was real, of a real earthquake. The headquarters of the Assembly this year will be in Peru, and they doubt replicating the earthquake.

The progress in the capacities of the Government and the population between the 1985 earthquakes and subsequent ones has been very great. Today there is a better legal framework to deal with this type of disaster, drills are organized throughout the country and we have alerts that in “normal” situations give a margin of time for people to take shelter.

Another case, from the recent floods, the storm Daniel, which began in Greece, “where – says the BBC – in just 24 hours, the equivalent of 18 months of rain fell”, caused a terrible disaster in Libya, where two dams collapsed, recent information indicates 11 thousand dead and close to of twelve thousand missing.

In this regard, among the instruments to expand the prevention and containment framework, are early warnings. Which, in the case of floods, are still ineffective. However, the UN has promoted the “Early Warning for All” initiative, which aims to generate an alert system for all inhabitants of the planet by 2027, in the event of earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, storms, etc. This initiative has been declared a top priority by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), thus this Initiative will be a priority in the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.

Climate change has increased the possibilities of more powerful hurricanes, earthquakes, forest fires, tornadoes, even floods. Of course, there are countries that are more vulnerable than others, related to their level of development.

The UN General Assemblyin a resolution in March of this year, asked the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on the obligations of States with respect to climate change.

In this regard, in the 2022 Oaxaca Declaration, signed by the members of the OLACEFS, we committed to intensify and strengthen the audit of the SDGs and consider as priorities those that are linked to SDG 13 “Adopt urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects”.

The topic is far from being exhausted, but it is clear that prevention is better than regret.

