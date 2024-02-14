The journalistic affair of the complaint politics of journalist Tim Golden against him President López Obrador about narcopolitics without presenting any evidence and the reaction of the former chancellor Jorge G. Castaneda to demand that the accused has to prove his innocence seems to be a second version – in farcical Marxist mode – of what happened to the correspondent of The New York Times in Mexico in 1997, Sam Dillon, when he accused the governors Manlio Fabio Beltrones and Jorge Carrillo Olea to be at the service of the drug trafficking.

27 years ago, Beltrones began a political and legal battle against the journalist and forced the all-powerful The New York Times to accept, even grumbling, that there was no legal evidence to support Golden's claim. However, in a deceitful way, the correspondent entered the Pulitzer Prizes by submitting his reports on Narcotrafficking in Mexicobut Dillon unethically hid the denied note about Beltrones from the Pulitzer Committee, a fact that detracted from the merit and credibility of his award.

The matter became complicated because in 2003 the journalist Keith Rosenblum did a thorough investigation of the text by Golden and Craig Pyes and analyzed it paragraph by paragraph to demonstrate his thesis that “there is no accuser and no crime, but you are guilty”, a model greatly aided by American journalism that points out very specific accusations and hides them by acknowledging anonymous sources and also not presenting documentation of the case.

Golden works for the Propublica journalistic project that wants to rescue the credibility and honorability of journalistic complaints and that is directed by none other than Jill Abramson, the first woman to be editor of the New York Times and who had to resign due to the prevailing climate of machismo. in the editorial staff and in the editors. Therefore, Golden's text must have gone through much stricter verification mechanisms as it represented a journalistic organization that wanted to change the credibility of the media.

Golden's complaint that organized crime had given millions of dollars to collaborators of the then candidate López Obrador in 2006 and that it had financed the reform protest against the official electoral results with money was published boldly by the journalist who For a time he was a correspondent for The New York Times in Mexico, especially because he relied on alleged documents that pointed out these irregularities, but without any concrete evidence.

The source of Golden's journalistic work was the DEA, the anti-narcotics agency that has its main station in Mexico with many agents not legally registered with Foreign Affairs and that has dedicated itself in recent years to corrupting officials, police and drug traffickers to deal to obtain evidence that could reveal that drug trafficking has captured Mexican government structures.

The central thesis of the DEA is a common version in the political security community in Mexico, but with few evidentiary elements that could generate criminal accusations, except for such high-profile cases as the former security chiefs Gutiérrez Rebollo and Genaro García Luna. But it is one thing that in the Mexican political-journalistic environment it is certain that drug trafficking has corrupted even the highest echelons of power and another thing that there is no legal evidence to proceed criminally against the accused.

Golden's memo based on leaks from the DEA — the agency that was humiliated by President López Obrador when Mexico pressured the White House to force Donald Trump's government to release General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, former Secretary of National Defense 2012-2018– appeared just at the time when a DEA political operation was revealed in Venezuela to disseminate information to the effect that officials of the Government of Nicolás Maduro were involved in illicit businesses with drug trafficking; And if this version is common talk in Venezuelan political circles, the issue is that the DEA has not presented evidence but has relied on the creation of an environment of political discredit.

President López Obrador brought the Golden-Castañeda case to the political space of the morning and challenged the presentation of evidence, but the two mentioned, Golden and Castañeda, were based on Rosenblum's journalistic model: “there is no accuser or crime but you You are guilty”, an investigation in the form of a book that was published in Mexico by CV Editores and whose reading should be the go-to text for American journalists who denounce irregularities as part of United States political operations.

