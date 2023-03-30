Model Hailey Bieber was compared to Putin after her photo in a sweatshirt with the inscription “Russia”

The wife of singer Justin Bieber, American model Hailey Bieber appeared in public in a sweatshirt with the inscription “Russia” and attracted the attention of Twitter users. Relevant posts published in social network.

The paparazzi photographed a celebrity in Los Angeles in a black Adidas brand tracksuit, on the upper part of which the mentioned green print is applied. As shoes, the fashion model chose sneakers from the French brand Louis Vuitton, and from accessories – rings and gold earrings.

Foreign users criticized Bieber’s wife’s jacket in numerous publications. In addition, they saw in her facial features a resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin and attached comparative collages to their posts.

“Hailey looks like a young Putin – just compare their faces” wrote one of them. “I don’t care about the showdown between Gomez and Bieber, but Hayley really looks like Putin,” agreed another. Hailey is just Putin’s doppelgänger stated the third user of the platform.

In March 2022, a foreign woman’s resemblance to Putin in her passport photo made her famous online. Social media user Lucy Parkin from the city of Sheff posted a picture of a document proving her identity at the age of five. “Why did I look like Vladimir Putin at the age of five?” — the foreigner signed the post, which at the time of publication gained more than two thousand reposts and about 50 thousand likes.