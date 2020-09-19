Nour, the heroine of the book In the eyes of the sky, “shouts a revolt, a freedom, it challenges us on this question: do all revolutions lead to freedom?“, explains the writer Rachid Benzine. “What was beautiful is this uprising, this hope. Suddenly, a spark in Tunisia catches fire “, he adds. “Nour’s body is the body of the Arab world, it was used during colonization and it is abused even after independence. It is to show how the Arab world continues to be mistreated even by its leaders “, says the 49-year-old Moroccan author.

Slimane embodies hope and youth. He also prostitutes himself and he is homosexual. “Taking outsiders makes it possible to reveal what is hidden, to reveal the norm. They come to question society. They expose themselves to expose a society in relation to its hypocrisies, its failures, its weaknesses and its hopes“, he develops.

This book is basically a play performed in Tunis. “It was very well received. The people are mature“, concludes Rachid Benzine.