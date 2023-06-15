Everything points to that andre jardine will be the new technical director of the America club. According to numerous journalistic reports, the Brazilian strategist was chosen by the Azulcrema board of directors to lead the project during the Opening 2023. Jardine will leave the ranks of the modest St. Louis Athletic to take the reins of the most winning team in the history of the MX League.
The Brazilian coach will join the Eagles’ pre-season work ahead of the start of the next tournament. America is experiencing a moment of uncertainty and a few days before the start of Opening 2023 No more reinforcements have arrived Kevin Alvarez and several departures are not ruled out in the coming days.
In this sense, now with a coach on the bench, Club América will take on the task of searching the market for the elements that best suit what Jardine wants. According to the Águilas Monumental portal, the Brazilian would have an element that he recently directed on his agenda.
It’s no secret that the Eagles need to strengthen up front. Although Henry Martín has signed very good campaigns, América does not have a good nine in case he suffers a loss of play or an injury.
The departures of Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas are expected to materialize in the coming weeks, so the board of directors headed by Santiago Baños has as a priority the signing of a center forward.
One of the options, according to this report, could be Leo Bonatini. Jardine asked the Brazilian nine for Atlético de San Luis and it paid off well, especially in the league.
Although Bonatini has a contract with the red-and-whites until 2025, a good offer from the Eagles could convince them to release the striker.
