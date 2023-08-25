This statement is a possible indication that Niger’s military council intends to continue resisting regional pressure to relinquish power.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is trying to negotiate with the coup leaders, but has indicated that it is ready to send troops to Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

Any escalation threatens to further destabilize the rebellion-torn region, as Niger’s neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also led by military councils, said they would support Niger in any conflict with the group.

The foreign ministers of the three countries said in a statement on Thursday: