Kim said that the risk of a military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula is increasing rapidly due to hostile maneuvers carried out by enemies, including the United States, which requires the country to prepare well and sharpen its strength to protect itself.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying, “If the enemy chooses military confrontation… our army must strike a deadly blow to completely eliminate it by mobilizing all powerful means and capabilities without a moment's hesitation.”

The agency added that Kim received senior military leaders yesterday at the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party to congratulate them on the achievements achieved in 2023.

Last year, North Korea tested its largest ballistic missile and launched its first military reconnaissance satellite, which Kim described as a major advance in modernizing the military.

The call to raise the country's level of military preparedness follows a pledge at the conclusion of a five-day meeting of the ruling Workers' Party that ended on Saturday to strengthen the country's nuclear arsenal, produce military drones, and launch three new spy satellites in 2024.

Kim's speech came after the United States intensified its training with South Korea last year and deployed more strategic military assets, including a nuclear missile submarine, aircraft carriers and large bombers.

In Seoul, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged today to accelerate work to complete the missile defense system and a system that uses the US extended deterrence to “fundamentally deter any nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.”