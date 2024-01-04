In the evening you bid farewell to an old woman. In the morning you welcome a young woman -1

I don't know why so many people like to bid farewell to their ending year in a far away place, away from sight, hearing and sight? As if he wanted to throw its burdens and burdens, and everything that was in it somewhere or in a far away place! This may not be a reason, but the reason may be that a person wants to start his year with something joyful, and nothing is as joyful as travel, and perhaps it is a childish celebration that resides within us, and we choose that groove for it between a year ago and a year to come, and in a place where no one knows you. Alone, your cry of joy, and the obsession of your dream.

I tried to remember the cities that included me on the night of the end of the year and the morning of the new year, and I found them many, some of which are still active in my memory, saying that I cannot forget those moments, and some of them I need patience for the memory to activate again, because they were isolated within them, while others He disappeared with the dust of oblivion.

There is no doubt that the chances of Paris or France in general are more likely, but a young man spending a long night until dawn on the Champs-Élysées amidst the noise, bustle, and commotion of some drunks, and the screaming of teenagers, and their playing with crackers and fireworks in the midst of the crowded crowds on that street, which he does not like to He sleeps, so how about his orgy on New Year’s Eve, which is very different from the celebration of a man in his forties, fifties, or even sixties, and Paris is ready to offer each person something that he loves according to his age, according to his whims and the touch of his desires, so there were nights and days at the end of years, and mornings of goodness, blessings, and laughing pleasure. Since yesterday, there have been cold, snowy, and warm nights with people, and there have been nights that are considered joyful from his daughters, and laughter is considered to be residing in the side, and we Paris lovers consider it to be of age, but I certainly have not returned to experience the celebration of that beautiful street on New Year’s, and I do not like to see it in The first morning of the new year, because it turns into a cemetery at the end of the city or something resembling a wolf's stomach.

Beirut also has a share in New Year’s celebrations, which extend before and after, so that it lives a week full of joy and tolerance, and Beirut knows more than others when it loves to stay up late, loves to be happy, and loves for others to let it live its tolerance, the joy of its soul, and the glory of its ecstasy. Beirut is splendid. Another, no city compares to it, and it is where I first learned the term to share the orange radiance of the rising sun. The night extends into its evening, and the year does not end until you taste breakfast on the morning of the new year, even if it is on a sidewalk in West Beirut or in a secluded café in “Al-Kasalik” or a wooden hut. In “Al-Laqouq”, then she could sleep with all the things and memories she had stored of that night that included her wedding and the coming with its good news.. And tomorrow we will continue.