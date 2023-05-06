DPA: EU discusses limiting exports of goods to third countries due to sanctions against Russia

The European Commission believes that the EU should be able to restrict the export of goods to third countries as part of the fight against circumventing sanctions against Russia. The agency reports DPA.

As journalists pointed out, on May 5, the EC sent this proposal for the eleventh package of restrictive measures against Moscow to member countries of the association. According to the initiative, they will first create a legal possibility to limit supplies from the European Union to third countries “as a deterrent.”

If this measure is not enough, at the next stage, Brussels may block the export of certain products. For example, goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. As indicated by the agency, representatives of 27 EU member states will discuss the proposal of the European Commission with the head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, May 10. It is planned that a new package of sanctions will be adopted this month.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that the European Union is discussing a mechanism for restrictions against third countries that “are not doing enough to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions.” It is about punishing those who can help Moscow circumvent anti-Russian measures.

Suspicion will fall primarily on those who fail to explain spikes in trade in key commodities or technologies. Imports to Russia of various goods, especially in the field of technology, from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Turkey and China have risen sharply in recent times, the journalists said.