The sum between Covid-19 and the semiconductor crisis led the car market ofEuropean Union to lose ground compared to the difficult 2020. New car registrations fell by 2.4% in 2021, for a total of just over 9.7 million vehicles purchased by European citizens of 26 countries (excluding Malta, according to data published by ACEA, the association of European car manufacturers). Taking into account also Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, nations that have seen an improvement compared to 2020, the European decline is slightly less evident (-1.5%, with 11,774,885 total registrations).

Despite the fact that several European countries experienced an overall growth in 2021 compared to 2020 data (which were already low due to the spring lockdown), Europe has not managed to raise its head. Against the improvement of countries such as Croatia (+ 24.7%), Ireland (+ 18.5%), Italy (+ 5.5%), Poland (+ 4.3%) and Sweden (+ 3.1%), the resounding thuds weigh Belgium (-11.2%), Denmark (-6.5%), Germany (-10.1%), The Netherlands (-9.2%) and Romania (-4.1%).

The month of December, which many were counting on to try to bring registrations back up, was instead disastrous in the European Union, with a loss on 2020 of 22 percent. The market trend was mirrored compared to the previous year; considering that the pandemic had hit Europe, with generalized lockdowns, between March and May 2020, with a small tail in June of residual closures and stringent rules, it was precisely these months of 2021 that achieved the best annual performances. The last semester was instead incredibly disappointing, always chasing, with the worst moment in October when the difference between the two vintages was 30.3%.

Compared to 2019, the last ‘normal’ year without any evident crisis to face, approximately 3.6 million new vehicles registered were lost (in 2021). The largest market in Europe remains the German one, with a total of 2.6 million cars sold in 2021. Followed by France and the United Kingdom (both at 1.65 million), Italy (1,457,952 registrations), Spain (859,000). The Polish market has instead overtaken the Belgian one, but remains very far from the top 5.