Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

Among the many cultural benefits that have been achieved since the establishment of the union, the brilliance of literary and artistic creations under one national umbrella; The people of the country were looking forward to a comprehensive cultural renaissance, the size of the ambitions of our wise leadership, and the vision of the gains and achievements of the UAE in every new year in all fields, especially in the cultural aspect, which was in line with development and renaissance projects. culturally and civilly distinct; With the vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in caring for culture and maximizing the sources of soft power, including supporting the movement of thought, literature and the arts of all kinds. In this context, the theater “the father of arts” has been developing and its lofty message of spreading awareness and the values ​​of tolerance and enlightenment in the hearts of its pioneers, youth and members of society, thanks to the support of the cultural institution established by the state to embrace and care for all creations, and includes all works based on vision and study, and making High culture is a way of life and a reality of life among people.

Theater has developed during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and the cultural agenda has known a great impetus for this upscale, authentic art, which constitutes an important aspect of the world’s civilized language, and which various peoples put in mind to indicate the strength of their cultural production, diversity and richness. its intellectual space.

And if the “father of arts” had originally grown up in the Emirates from the womb of schools and clubs and was inspired by the heritage and culture of fishermen on the sea, in the past, to be framed after that, to have his reality and to compete from a leading position in regional and international cultural forums, and make himself an enlightening role within the commitment of the artist’s mission in Serving communities, entertaining elites, and providing a classy spectacle for the public… It also reflected the interaction of the Emirati intellectual and artist, in the field of theater, with those around him within the contexts of exchanging cultural influence and influence, so that today he is the bearer of the torch of enlightenment, thought and enlightened awareness.

In the seventies, eighties, nineties, and even the early years of the millennium, the successful accumulation and march towards leadership and achievement by professional standards and bypassing the amateur side to achieving valuable prizes and self-proof, so that the post-millennium period in the first decade of it was also another bright period thanks to institutional vision, clear logistical support and infrastructure Theater in all regions of the country, thus contributing to the comprehensive cultural renaissance, and the diversity and plurality of theaters, their activities, days, goals and the geography of their participants testify to this.

Thus, the Emirati theater has grown at an accelerated and distinguished pace, to win Arab awards and to present local plays that have won Arab and international praise.

In Abu Dhabi, the theater received direct support from the leadership and great interest in its social awareness impact through theatrical performances, in addition to the flourishing of many other cultural and artistic activities. This theater was launched in 2006 to include a variety of activities, including Ramadan, literary, poetic and Nabati events. As for theatrical performances in particular, they had a great chance of being shown on this stage, whether in child, youth or professional performances, in the Emirates Festival for Children’s Theater, and other Many glamorous festivals.

luminous beacon

The Emirates Theater was interested in supporting all theater groups in all regions of the country and its emirates, in important hosting, such as the National Theater Troupe in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi Troupe, Dubai Popular Theater Troupe, Ras Al Khaimah National Theater Troupe, Fujairah National Theater Troupe, Kalba Folk Theater Troupe, and Khorfakkan Arts Theater Troupe The Dibba Al-Hisn Theater Troupe, the Modern Theater Troupe in Sharjah, in addition to the performances of the visiting teams, as well as universities, schools and official institutions in Abu Dhabi. It also attracts Gulf, Arab and international performances, and between it and the Arab and international theater institutions and relevant institutes agreements and cooperation, with the aim of creating a theatrical generation with high skills to advance and develop theatrical work, through interactive theater workshops and creating a dialogue between playwrights in their works and ideas and their embodiment, in addition to seminars Which hosts major Arab and international playwrights.

School theater and building a creative personality

The Ministry of Education paid attention to theater during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, due to the importance of accustoming the new generation and generations to the love of this fine art because of its positive role and great impact in building and refining the creative personality, and the theater being an art in which all literature and other arts appear in dialogue Power of speech and self-confidence.

The Ministry has contributed to regular programs and serious projects to enable male and female students to master the art of theater as a cultural, dialogue and story act in which it narrates the nation’s achievements, its revival story and its development gains, as well as a source of self-expression and the importance of tolerance in life. Among those initiatives, events and programs are; Emirates School Theater Festival 2018 under the slogan “In the footsteps of Zayed”, the “Beginning of the Story” initiative, which targets the kindergarten stage and first cycle schools, the School Theater Curriculum initiative, and the first forum for theater teachers under the slogan “School Theater between Visions and Ambition”, and the Memorandum of Understanding for the exchange of knowledge And skills and experiences between the Ministry of Education, the Arab Theater Authority, the Sharjah School Theater Festival, the Emirates University Theater Festival, and the formation of the national school theater team.

Certificates and praises for achievements

The performance of theatrical movement has remained at a high pace. The presence of the Emirati Playwrights Association still confirms the professional role of promoting theatrical competencies, as the Sharjah theatrical days had a great impact in this field and in celebrating and supporting the creativity of the teams, as well as supporting all types of Gulf, Arab, school, desert and other theaters in Sharjah .

Arab playwrights wrote about the reality and ambition of the Emirati theater, emphasizing the theatrical renaissance during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may his soul rest in peace. Publications, testimonials and cultural tributes.

Paris theater restoration

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, had a wise and confident vision of the importance of arts and culture in building enlightened societal awareness and communicating the message of high values ​​to people. Through high-profile initiatives, such as reading initiatives, book fairs, and many other initiatives, it has contributed to establishing more awareness of the value of culture and art in people’s lives.

Heritage was also no exception to that, as were museums, the National Archives, and all the arts, such as cinema, art, music, and others. The deceased, may God rest his soul, was most interested in all of this, in an atmosphere of encouragement, support, and generous giving.

It suffices to point out the West’s vision of the Emirates in the field of theater and the advanced presence it has achieved, as in the clear imprint of Sheikh Khalifa through his venerable honor to restore the theater of the Palace of Fontainebleau in Paris. This embodies the appreciation and appreciation of a friendly country that sponsors culture and art, such as France, for the UAE’s distinguished and significant role in this field, and for its great cultural and civilizational initiatives that sponsored a seven-year restoration process for this historical cultural landmark dating back to the eighteenth century.

Arab Theater Authority

The presence of the Arab Theater Authority in Sharjah and its great role in all Arab countries, and carrying the banner of education and support, expresses the extent of support in a country with a mission, vision and interest, with direct support from the wise leadership, and therefore this original art has been growing steadily and confidently through the support of Arab creativity Theatrical, especially in light of the financial hardship experienced by some groups and organizations in several Arab countries in the field of theater.

In a look at the beginnings in a comparative process, we see the size of the achievements through the large number of professional Emirati creators in the field of theater and performing arts, from the playwrights and pioneers in the fields of directing, acting and writing theatrical scripts, with the support and care of the wise leadership stemming from the interest and vision of the role of the national, cultural, cognitive and social awareness theater In the advancement of man and society, raising the quality of his life in all fields, and making him view life with a perspective of brilliance, confidence, happiness, positivity and high efficiency in performance in the service of the country.