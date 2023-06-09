publisher3i

The purpose of a company goes far beyond just having a business objective or achieving profit. It represents the organization’s essence and reason for existing, establishing a clear and meaningful direction for all its activities.

When purpose is true and reflects the company’s values, beliefs and genuine aspirations, it becomes a powerful driver of organizational success and building a strong culture.

Authentic purpose provides a solid foundation for a company’s business strategy. It makes clear how the company seeks to impact the world around it. It leads to decisions that are more in line with the long-term vision and avoids deviations that could compromise identity, image and reputation.

Building a solid organizational culture is also impacted by the company’s purpose. A culture based on genuine purpose promotes transparency, trust, collaboration and innovation within the corporate environment, creating a healthy and stimulating workspace.

Purpose also inspires and motivates employees, who feel valued and involved, being part of something bigger than just a job. This feeling reflects on performance and satisfaction in daily work.

In this sense, it also plays a key role in attracting and retaining talent. Today’s professionals are increasingly interested in working with companies that have a positive impact on the world and are aligned with their own values. They want to be a part of something that goes beyond mere financial gain. However, it is important to stress that authentic purpose is not something that can be manufactured or imposed. It must be discovered and cultivated based on the fundamental values ​​and convictions of the company, its culture and its shareholders.

A purpose that is not genuine or just an empty marketing strategy will eventually be perceived as false by employees and the public, undermining the company’s credibility and compromising its long-term success.

False purposes are created just to please the public and attract consumers, without a real internal commitment to experience them. They do not reflect the true essence of the company. When employees realize it’s just a facade, they feel devalued and disengaged. After all, how can they dedicate themselves to an objective that is not taken seriously by the leadership itself?

Another negative impact is the loss of public confidence. Consumers are increasingly aware of companies’ practices and seek brands that are genuine in their purpose. They are less likely to engage with brands that lack coherence between what they say and what they do.

To avoid these problems, companies must be transparent and honest. Authentic purpose must be discovered internally, involving all levels of the organization and taking into account the aspirations of employees, the existing culture and the expectations of shareholders. Without these actions, what you have is false purpose. Or, as we are in the age of fake news, the ‘fake purpose’.

Heverton Peixoto civil engineer with an MBA in Corporate Finance at Insead, CEO of the Omni Group and advisor to the Institute of Innovation in Insurance and Reinsurance at FGV























