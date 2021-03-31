The French became impatient due to the closure of cultural facilities in the country, which prompted them to search for other ways to satisfy their desire to attend theaters, visit museums virtually, and watch movies in unique cinemas.

Since the cinemas in France were closed months ago, the French have missed many new and varied films, which prompted the owner of one of the halls to construct the first hotel in the world to offer his guests a movie screening in cinemas turned into hotel rooms. It was shown in the market this week or the last 3 months, allowing the person and his friends to see the movie that he could not see in the cinemas.

Each of the 36 rooms that make up the hotel was constructed in a professional manner befitting a cinema hall, as isolating walls and a special sound system were built, and were designed under the supervision of a professional architect.

To remind the guests that they are in a movie room, the hotel management did not hesitate to add a unique touch, as to speak to the reception desk, the guest only has to dial the number zero zero seven 007, which is one of the James Bond movies.