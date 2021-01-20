United States President Joe Biden, this Wednesday. Caroline Brehman / POOL / EFE

A sermon, a hymn, a song, a prayer, a poem, an oath, a speech. All possible registers of language, including silence in memory of the deceased or sign language. Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has been starred – finally – by words, not outbursts. Healing and peacemaking words against the inflammatory and divisive words of his predecessor. The coldness of the ceremony, imposed by security measures and the pandemic, has not managed to overshadow the restorative and transformative capacity of democracy. The worst of …