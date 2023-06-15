The PP of Galapagar, a municipality in the northwest of the Community of Madrid, is definitely left without an absolute majority. This has been decided by the Electoral Board after the dilemma of what to do with some 70 ballots that were distributed by mistake with the list of the popular, but from the Madrid City Council. Those votes, which on election night were declared invalid, remain so now. So the PP will have to agree with Vox or see if it manages to govern alone.

A few weeks before the 28-M elections, the companies of mailing they dedicated themselves to sending electoral propaganda to thousands of homes in Spain. In addition to the cover letter, the corresponding ballots and envelopes are also included, in case a political party convinces the electorate before the key date and the citizen wants to go with their vote from home in the envelope. In Galapagar, a municipality of almost 34,000 inhabitants in the mountains, the company in charge of making these shipments for the local elections on May 28 made a mistake that has been key. Instead of sending the one from Carla Greciano, head of the list of the blues in the town, some 70 were from her colleague José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who was running for mayor of the city of Madrid.

In this way, Greciano and his team stayed one councilor away from the absolute majority and decided to appeal the decision before the Area Electoral Board, which decided not to accept the votes. “This is a blunder,” denounced the popular in a phone call with this newspaper and who filed the petition with the Central Electoral Board. Late on Wednesday, the local popular supporters were informed that they would uphold the nullity of the 70 votes.

An error like the one that the company had mailing It is not the first time that it has happened, says Greciano; however, he did not believe that he was going to touch his people. “They assured us that the erroneous ballots were not going to affect many residents and in the end there were two polling stations in which some 7,500 people voted”, comments the future mayoress of Galapagar.

As explained by the head of the PP list, from the Central Electoral Board “they have alluded to previous sentences of similar cases” and rejects that decision because “the people of Galapagos have chosen to trust the Popular Party to govern alone. Having to negotiate with Vox or one of the local parties is not ideal. Clearly, the intention to vote was there.”

However, with this news, the Galapagar PP is going to have to try in extremis rule alone. Otherwise, Greciano explains, they would do it together with Vox, which won 4 seats.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The City Council that is going to be formed soon in this town in the Madrid mountains has changed a lot compared to that of 2109, when the PSOE, the force with the most votes, formed a minority government in coalition with Ciudadanos.

After two appeal attempts, Galapagar has been left with 10 PP councilors (6,910 votes), followed by PSOE (2,974 votes) and Vox (2,526 votes) with 4 each, Por Galapagar with two (1,779 votes) and Galapagar between All with a mayor (973 votes).

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.