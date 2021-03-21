Y it was not an intergalactic alien spaceship Finally. What a disappointment. The mysterious Oumamua, the first visitor of interstellar origin discovered, of which it was speculated that it was actually an extraterrestrial ship directed to the solar system to explore it, would not then be evidence that there is life in the Universe besides us.

In general, these types of theories are usually quickly dismiss as far-fetched and unfounded, but in this particular case those who raised such a hypothesis are not improvised people or amateurs. They are respected professionals working in prestigious institutions.

One of these studies was carried out by two astronomers from the Harvard-Smitshonian Center for Astrophysics, who at the end of 2018 published the results of their research on the prepublication platform arXiv.org and then sent to the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

According to the authors, their conclusions are consistent with Oumuamua actually being an alien ship directed to the solar system to explore it. because “it could behave like a solar sailboat, since it could have been propelled by a force known as radiation pressure as it approached our sun.”

Another respected scientist who supported the idea that it was an alien spacecraft was Harvard University’s chief astronomer, Abraham “Avi” Loeb, who even published a whole book in favor of this theory.

However, now, the new data suggests that it would actually be the rest of a planet similar to Pluto, but from another solar system, and disk-shaped, and not elongated as was originally believed.

Tour of ‘Oumuamua as it enters the solar system (ESA; artist impression: ESA / Hubble, NASA, ESO, M. Kornmesser.)

Behind the new theory are Steven Desch and Alan Jackson, both astrophysicists from Arizona State University (USA.). Their results have been published in two articles in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Oumuamua has been a mystery to researchers since its discovery in October 2017 thanks to the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) from the University of Hawaii. Not only did it turn out to be the first interstellar object ever detected, but its peculiar characteristics caused more than a headache to those trying to classify it.

to get started, the object had an unusually elongated shape. To this was added that, although it was expected to be a comet, there were no indications to make such a claim since Oumuamua did not have a tail.

Nevertheless, experienced a great acceleration in its passage near the Sun, something typical of these objects since they release gases and dust under pressure that give rise precisely to the tail.

Desch and Jackson’s new proposal indicates that an impact tore a fragment of a planet covered by frozen nitrogen similar to Pluto itself. Oumuama would have been later expelled from his star system, about which the authors speculate that he was in the Perseus arm of our galaxy and that he was young.

Virtual image of ‘Oumuamua, the first star of interstellar origin discovered in the solar system (ESA / Hubble)

This would have happened 500 million years ago.

The estimates to reach such a conclusion were developed from kuiper belt, ring of fragments of objects from when the formation of the Solar System that extends from the orbit of Neptune.

Desch and Jackson calculated that, based on the collisions and the materials of said belt, it would be possible that in other solar systems an Oumuamua had been generated.

Previous research already proposed that the interstellar rock could have come from a fragment detached from a parent body. In this case, the cause would have been step too close to your host star before being ripped apart by gravitational forces.

Only two interstellar objects have been discovered to date. The other body confirmed as coming from outside our solar system is Comet 21 / Borisov, discovered in 2019.

Source: Clarín and La Vanguardia