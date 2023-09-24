Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The FDP accuses the Greens of blocking migration policy. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has now responded to the allegations.

Berlin – The FDP against the Greens: The traffic light parties are at odds over migration policy. The government cannot agree on a common position on the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to the Liberals’ criticism in the Picture.

The 42-year-old said: “I can only advise all those who, ignorant of the situation, want to proceed according to the motto ‘close your eyes and get through’, to take a close look at the draft and its dramatic effects on German municipalities.” Most recently, Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck also commented on migration – he clearly positioned himself against an upper limit because it would not solve “a single problem”.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defends herself against FDP criticism. © Janine Schmitz/photothek.de/Imago

Baerbock against additional proposal from Brussels: “We cannot be responsible”

“GEAS must finally come now,” continued Baerbock: “The current additional proposal from Brussels for a crisis regulation now threatens to destroy exactly that through the back door. And in the end, this draft would bring even more refugees to the communities in Germany. We as the German federal government cannot be responsible for that.”

The crisis regulation provided for in the system is the crux of the dispute. She sees longer deadlines for registering asylum seekers at the external borders. The regulation also means lower standards of accommodation and care in the event of a crisis.

Baerbock said about the cooperation with the coalition party SPD: “Nancy Faeser and I are therefore fighting with all our might to ensure that there is an asylum system with order in Europe that works even in the event of a crisis and does not open the door to chaos again.”

FDP criticism of the Greens: “Security risk for the country”

The Liberals had called on the Greens, who co-governed, to rethink their approach to greater restrictions on migration to Germany. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai told the German Press Agency on Saturday: “We need a cross-party solution to the challenges in migration policy.” In this context, the Greens are called upon to give up their “blockades”.

“Whether with reforms at the European level or with the classification of safe countries of origin: the Greens are a security risk for the country in migration policy and their unrealistic positions make consistent government action and cross-party solutions more difficult,” criticized Djir-Sarai. The Greens urgently need to rethink this. The parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr had appealed to the Greens to “immediately withdraw their veto on the crisis regulation.” The Pope had also recently commented on the refugee issue. (cgsc with dpa)