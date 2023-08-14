The Ecuadorian midfielder becomes the highest paid player in Premier League history

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato – LONDON

Moises Caicedo will soon be a new Chelsea player. As the Ecuadorian midfielder wanted, he becomes the highest paid player in the history of the Premier League, given that the Blues had to come up with 133 million euros to convince Brighton to sell him. And beat the competition from Liverpool, curiously opponents of Pochettino’s team at Stamford Bridge on the first day of the championship, who on Thursday had closed with the seagulls for 128 million euros, only to be told by the player that he was not interested in Liverpool and that he would only moved for Chelsea. In the end he won. And the Blues have won, given that Caicedo will form a tandem in midfield with Enzo Fernandez with a market value of more than 250 million euros.

YELLOW RESOLVED — Caicedo is expected from Chelsea on Monday for medicals, then signing on a contract until 2031 with the team’s option for another season. It will be the resolution of a record deal turned into a yellow, one that took a sudden acceleration in the last week, when Caicedo reminded Brighton that he had been promised a transfer to a big club and refused to train and play. play. The seagulls, who had set a valuation of 116 million for this 21-year-old midfielder brought to the Premier League in 2018 for 5 million euros, then let the interested teams know that they would sell to the highest bidder by Thursday, provided that the offer was at least of 116 million. Chelsea had Caicedo at the top of the list of reinforcements for Pochettino all summer long: the Blues, after two nos, rose to the 116 million requested by Brighton, but were overtaken by Liverpool who had reached up to 128 million. “I can confirm that there is an agreement between the two teams,” Klopp said in a press conference on Friday morning. Except that a few hours later, instead of agreeing for medical visits, Caicedo had let the Reds know that Liverpool wasn’t interested in him and that he only wanted Chelsea. So the Blues returned to the table: they increased the offer to 133 million, including bonuses, and reached an agreement with the seagulls. And given Pochettino the midfielder he wanted to keep Chelsea making the progress they showed in their season debut against Liverpool. See also Germán Berterame had to be sent off before scoring the winning goal with Rayados

I CAICED — The Ecuadorian becomes the highest paid player in the Premier League despite having played there in just 45 games in all (he was not even called up for Brighton’s 2023-24 debut against Luton Town), having shown in 37 games in 2022-23, especially after the arrival of De Zerbi, to have everything it takes to become one of the best interpreters of the role. The cup with Fernandez at Chelsea will be marked by youth and talent and an exorbitant market value, given that the Argentine with his 121 million euro price tag in January is the player whose record Caicedo takes away from. If Enzo, by winning the award for best young player in the World Cup, had already shown that he is a star of tomorrow in addition to the one shown with Benfica (the Argentine was the man of the match for the Blues in the season debut with Liverpool), Caicedo ad high level hasn’t played yet and will have to prove he’s worth it. De Zerbi, who forged him at Brighton, said he “already forgotten” him but also that he was a special player. Caicedo has every intention of confirming him with Chelsea, the team he wanted to play for. See also Formula E | Valencia test: Nato closes the hour on Thursday 1st