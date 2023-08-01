In the Emirates .. Rwandans celebrate «Kuibuhura 29»

Taha Haseeb (Abu Dhabi)

In the presence of Sultan Muhammad Saeed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anas Mutoni, Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda to the country, held a reception on the occasion of her country’s National Day, or the 29th anniversary of the Liberation of Rwanda (Kwibohora29). The ceremony, which was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country, and members of the Rwandan community residing in the country.

During the celebration, which bore the slogan “Together We Prosper”, and through a speech on this occasion, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Rwanda praised the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and her country, stressing that the relations between the two countries are in continuous progress, noting that there are many opportunities and potentials to develop, strengthen and push them forward. For the benefit of the two friendly countries.

Anas Mutoni confirmed that Rwandans pin their hopes on unity, accountability and great thinking to transform the country from rubble into a prosperous state in the new post-liberation era.

On July 4, 1994, Paul Kagame’s Rwandan Patriotic Army secured the capital, Kigali, in a historic victory commemorated every year as the “liberation of Rwanda” – better known as the Kwibohora, the day the genocide against the Tutsis ended 29 years ago. Mutoni indicated that the liberation of Rwanda saved lives and was an inspiration for the country’s rebirth. She said: “The liberation of Rwanda not only put an end to the genocide against the Tutsi, and saved millions who were on the way to extermination, but it also led to the rebirth of Rwanda.” , ensuring security and restoring dignity to the Rwandan people, stressing that in the new post-liberation era, Rwandans base their hopes on unity, accountability and big thinking. With these bold choices, supported by wise leadership, local solutions and strategic partnerships, Rwanda has transformed into a thriving, easy-to-do-business, safe and open country.”

Mrutoni added, during her speech, that Rwanda remains a champion at the African and global levels in gender equality, green economy, ecotourism, digital transformation, transparency and security. She appealed to Rwandans to protect and multiply the gains of liberation and called on partners to continue being part of Rwanda’s transformation story. During the celebration of the twenty-ninth anniversary of her country’s liberation, Mutoni noted that “achieving Vision 2050, through which Rwanda aspires to become an upper-middle-income country by 2035, and a high-income country by 2050, requires hard work on the part of all parties.” Rwandans and committed partners,” she said.

On the partnership between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates, the Chargé d’Affaires of Rwanda indicated that during different times of Rwanda’s reconstruction journey, “The United Arab Emirates has been a partner, and Rwanda looks forward to working with the Emirates to develop bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.” The celebration of Liberation Day in the United Arab Emirates also included a joyful Rwandan cultural dance and folklore performances by the “Inganji Mo Nganzu” cultural group.

Rwanda, located in East Africa, is a landlocked country with a mountainous and fertile nature, with a population of more than 13 million (according to 2022 estimates). It borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is bordered by Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi. According to World Bank reports, Rwanda’s strong economic growth has been accompanied by significant improvements in living standards.

Rwanda succeeded in achieving all the Millennium Development Goals in the field of health, as in Rwanda the under-five mortality rate decreased sharply between 2000 and 2020 and the maternal mortality ratio also decreased. A strong focus on local policies and initiatives has contributed to a significant improvement in access to services and human development indicators.

Rwanda’s economy proved its resilience despite the difficult economic environment in 2022, and witnessed a strong recovery in 2021, recovering from the deflation caused by COVID-19 during 2020. The economy faced multiple challenges during the past year, especially due to climate change, the repercussions of the Ukrainian war, and inflationary pressures. And according to World Bank data, despite these challenges, the real GDP in Rwanda grew in 2022 by 8.2%. The bank’s latest reports indicate that Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.2% during the first quarter of 2023.