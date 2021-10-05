According to media reports, at the elections in Berlin, young people under the age of 18 received ballot papers for elections for which they were not yet entitled to vote.

Berlin – On September 26, elections to the Bundestag, the House of Representatives and the district councils were held in the capital. Only for the latter was it possible to vote from the age of 16. In addition to the three elections, the Berliners also voted on a referendum on the expropriation of large housing companies.

Die Welt quoted three young people under 18 from the districts of Neukölln and Pankow who, according to their information, had not only received the ballot for the district assembly at the polling station. In the case of the federal election, the head of the office of the state election control in Berlin, Geert Baasen, assumed on Tuesday that minors could not easily cast their vote at the polling station. Unlike the other two elections, there were separate ballot boxes. For the other elections, Baasen believes that voting by people under the age of 18 is “theoretically possible”. The district election officers of Pankow, Christine Ruflett, and Kristian Schiemann, did not rule this out. Ruflett only assumes individual cases if this should have happened, as she told the dpa. Schiemann emphasized in the “Welt” that he and the electoral office had no such knowledge. (dpa)