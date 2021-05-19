In transit to parliamentary elections, the government seeks to pave the way towards a favorable result in the suburbs, where a third of the country’s population votes. It is not a metaphor. Works are loves is redefined: cement and concrete can also be vows. So it is running a plan that foresees paving more than 10,000 meters of streets and avenues; place 93 thousand square meters of sidewalks and install more than 1,300 led type lights in public spaces in the districts that surround the Federal Capital.

This is the first stage of the program called “Construction and rehabilitation of urban corridors in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires”, which is channeled through the Ministry of Public Works of the Nation. It was approved with resolution December 21, 2020 and foresees an investment of 4,900 million pesos.

In the first four months of 2021 they were launched ten projects in five GBA communes. When those jobs are done they will be spent 2,500 million pesos, according to a progress table to which he had access Clarion.

They are funds that are authorized from the Ministry of Public Works of the Nation, which had a relevant significance among state agencies because it is the one handled for almost 12 years by the man who flipped bags with dollars, José López, now convicted of a cause linked to corruption.

The total investment in paving, sidewalks and lighting in suburban districts will reach $ 4.9 billion.

“It is a sensitive area and has all eyes on the management of resources,” admit sources from Public Works. That is why the plan to dump tons of cement and administer dozens of tenders is referred to each municipality for the management of the agreements.

“Contracts are made through municipal agencies and payments are authorized by the Ministry”, Explained area officials.

Although the program covers all the communes of the suburbs, The undertakings that have made concrete progress are in jurisdictions managed by mayors of the Frente de Todos.

According to the detail there are “five fronts” with workers and machinery active at this time. In the party of San Martín 3.5 kilometers of Illia avenues, between Constituyentes and Las Heras, are being repaved; and Pedriel, between Balbín and Ombú. There, 30 thousand square meters of tiles are also rebuilt and 70 lights and 9 shelters for public transport were installed. All this implies an investment of more than 330 million pesos.

On the limit between Tres de Febrero and San Martín, they fix 6 kilometers of pavement on Triunvirato avenue, between Buen Ayre and General Hornos. They repair another 2,000 meters on Provincial Route No. 7, between Hortiguera and Santa Rosa, in Ituzaingó. There they will also put 13,500 square meters of sidewalks; 135 luminaires and 64 shelters for microphones.

The program includes the renovation of sidewalks in various municipalities of Greater Buenos Aires.

VAP: sidewalks, lighting and pavement. This is how they call the plan in Public Works, to give it a simpler name than that assigned in the Official Gazette. “We do public works in a pandemic and for all municipalities. We implement various programs to shorten the infrastructure gaps that the State has pending to improve the standard of living of the neighbors. In this case, from the Buenos Aires suburbs. We work with all districts regardless of their political color, public works are and must be deeply federal, “they said near the office of Minister Gabriel Katopodis.

Further north of the GBA, in the Municipality of Pilar, began the reconditioning of 7 kilometers of route on Route 25, between the Belgrano Norte railway and Apatamas and between Alborada and Las Marías. There they also install 800 lights, 20 bus stops and 32 thousand square meters of sidewalks. The contracts are for 700 million pesos.

“On Vicente Lopez all arteries have led lights. We are not included in that program”, They said in the offices of Mayor Jorge Macri. However, that city in northern Buenos Aires It is included in the list of municipalities that will be able to access to these road improvement and urbanization programs.

“It may happen that municipalities delay with the administrative requirements,” argued the authorities, who rule out the existence of political preferences to move faster with municipalities of the same political color as the national government.

The South Zone of the metropolitan conglomerate has projects open in Admiral Brown (Argentine Republic between Hugo del Carril and Espora) and Esteban Echeverria (Av. Fair / Valette between RP Nº 4 and La Rioja). There are 5.5 kilometers of new avenues which will include 138 lights and fifty bus stops. They will also renovate 40 thousand square meters of sidewalk. According to the official report, the total investment will reach 600 million pesos.

The resurfacing of Triunvirato avenue, in the district of Tres de Febrero.

Further south still, as part of that game, in Quilmes They will resurface Santa Fe avenue between Donato and Camino General Belgrano. And in Florencio Varela They will do the same in Tinogasta, Diagonal Constituyentes and Mármol. between both districts they will renew four kilometers of pavement. In addition, they will place 22 thousand square meters of new sidewalk and 35 shelters.

Closer to the elections now postponed for September and November (PASO and general), they will begin to assemble formwork and subfloors in Tigre, Morón and Florencio Varela. In addition, in the second half of the year 795 million pesos will be turned over to illuminate the routes and streets of different neighborhoods in those districts with new screens.

The official bet is on a change of appearance in the deteriorated urbanization of the cities that surround the Capital. Improve traffic circulation and access to public space for citizens. They point to the region that concentrates 15 million inhabitants and where the political path is defined in each election.

