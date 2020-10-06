Mumbai: Political rhetoric is not taking the name of a halt in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now there is a dispute over calling Sushant as characterless in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Sanjay Raut is in the dock after distributing certificate to Sushant. At the same time, Sanjay Raut in his clarification is saying that we had tried to save him from infamy.

What is written about Saamna Sushant Singh?

“The morality and covert manner Mumbai police investigated in this case is only to ensure that the spectacle is not created after death,” wrote the Sena mouthpiece Saamana. But when the CBI came to Mumbai and started the investigation, then in the first 24 hours, Sushant’s ‘Ganja’ and ‘Charas’ cases came to light. The CBI investigation revealed that Sushant was a characterless and fickle artist. “Saamana’s editorial did not stop here, it further states,” Sushant was prone to failure and disappointment. He could not manage himself due to failure in life.

Sanjay Raut said – We tried to save you from slander

There was to be a ruckus on this disputed editorial. Being asked whether it is okay to question dead souls? Are sensitivities dead in politics. When Sanjay Raut was asked about the controversy, he busted the CBI head of slander. Sanjay Raut said that we had tried to save him from slander. On the editorial of Saamna, Sanjay Raut and Kirit Sumiya have raised questions.

Editorial of Saamna printed after AIIMS report

This statement of Shiv Sena came after the report of the forensic team of AIIMS. The report of Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic panel of seven doctors, wrote that we have investigated all the doubts and now all the 7 doctors have reached a consensus that Sushant Singh Rajput died due to hanging and not from strangulation.

Kangna Ranaut faced again

Sushant Singh Rajput as well as in the editorial of Saamana attacked Kangana again. Saamana wrote, “The actress who redeemed Sushant’s death, gave Mumbai the likeness of Pakistan and Babur, is that actress now hidden in the bill?” A girl was raped and killed in Hathras. The police there insulted the woman’s body and burnt the corpse in the dark night itself. On this, the actress did not shed two tears even after putting glycerin in her eyes.

Death investigation will continue now, CBI may go to Mumbai again

Even after the AIIMS report, the file of Sushant Singh Suicide Case will not be closed. The CBI investigating the Sushant case can now once again go to Mumbai. Now the CBI’s investigation may be on the angle of abetting Sushant to commit suicide.

