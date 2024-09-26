The right-wing party is more concerned with such channels and is seen by many young people as drastic and funny. At the other end of the political spectrum, the entire executive board of the young Greens has just left the party. Among the reasons given for this, in addition to the usual disappointment with the traffic light coalition, there is also a surprising argument: “The promise of advancement no longer applies to our generation.” This explains how strong the AfD has recently become among young voters. Let’s leave aside what reassurance the AfD can offer to these worries.

Let us also ignore how likely it is that, in times of a shortage of skilled workers at all levels, advancement will no longer be possible. Let us just listen to the generational complaint and pay attention to where the motives of the far right and the far left youth converge. It is the protest against the compromises of adults, the sayings of teachers, the boring, phrase-mongering politicians, the parents. Anyone who wants to provoke them can do so best on the far left, but also on the far right. Because we are long past the times when older people were upset about youth fashion, pop songs or demonstrations against environmental destruction.

When the eighty-year-old Rolling Stones sing “Sympathy for the Devil” today, the seventy-year-old audience joins in. So how can the primal right of young people to annoy adults still be asserted? By voting drastically and singing songs that are now considered evil. The more tolerant the general mood, the stronger the means of provocation are used. Every broadcast on election night shows that the annoyance and outrage works. But that’s all.

