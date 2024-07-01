The earthquake recorded in Quito, Ecuador, July 1, 2024 at 00:27 local timel (05:27 UTC) had a magnitude of 4.2 and occurred at a surface depth of approximately 2 km.

The precise location was at -0.17° latitude and -78.39° longitude. The seismic event was detected by 55 stations and a total of 68 seismic phases were recorded in the affected region, covering several nearby municipalities.

The earthquake was not only felt in Quito, as the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the tremor was felt in several nearby municipalities. Among them are Puembolocated 4 km from the epicenter, Tumbaco 5 km away, and Cumbaya 6 km away.

Map of Instrumental Intensities of the earthquake in Quito Photo:Colombian Geological Survey Share

Google has a feature where it uses the phone’s sensors to detect the first seismic waves and send alerts to users who are located in areas susceptible to the event.

To set up Google Earthquake Alerts on an iPhone you must follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app. Select “Notifications.” Turn on the “Earthquake Alerts” option.

If you have an Android device you must perform the following procedure:

Open the “Settings” app. Select the “Security and Emergency” option. Press “Earthquake Alerts.” Activate the “Receive earthquake alerts” option.

