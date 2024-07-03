TOAt least three people have died and seven have disappeared. after a fishing boat capsized on Wednesday, July 3, in the sea off the Portuguese municipality of Marinha Grande (about 140 kilometers north of Lisbon).

A source from the Portuguese National Maritime Authority reported that they received the first alert of the sinking of the vessel, called Virgen Dolorosa, at 04:33 local time (03:33 GMT).

According to the authority’s figures, The boat had seventeen crew members in total.

The ship was located one nautical mile (equivalent to 1.85 kilometers) west of the coast, between the beaches of São Pedro de Moel and Vieira.

In the first phase of the rescue they were able to rescue eight people and, hours later, they managed to rescue two other castaways.

So far, a total of 1,000 people have participated in the operation.a helicopter, drones, a lifeboat, several all-terrain vehicles and scuba diving equipment.

The municipality of Marinha Grande is located about twenty kilometers north of Nazaré, a Portuguese town known for its big waves and hosts international surfing tournaments every year.

