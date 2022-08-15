The apparatus of the City Duma of Vladivostok said that they would not interfere with the candidate bodybuilder Fesik

The apparatus of the City Duma of Vladivostok announced that they would not evaluate the campaign posters of the activist of the LDPR party Andrey Fesik with a naked torso. About it informs Rise edition.

In addition, the Duma of the Russian city will not interfere with the psychiatrist-narcologist Vyacheslav Gnezdilov, who is running for election, with the slogan “This Duma needs a doctor.”

“It will be incorrect to give assessments of a personal nature. Candidates must comply with the requirements of the Electoral Code, they comply with it if they are nominated,” the City Duma staff stressed, noting that the slogans will be printed if the election commission misses them and does not see any violation in this.

Earlier, Fesik said that the pictures with a naked torso got on the Internet by accident – he is preparing several options for campaigning. According to the bodybuilder, he found many supporters among voters, despite the satirical content of the materials, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.