In a meeting of Argentine coaches, Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid drew with Eduardo Coudet’s Celta de Vigo 2-2 and enthused their pursuers. It is worth saying that now Barcelona is 8 points behind Atlético, which still has a pending match.

And the question is, where to start because everything happened in the game. First, due to an outbreak of coronavirus, the Colchonero could not count on João Félix, Lemar, Herrera, Carrasco, Hermoso and Moussa Dembélé. Later, because Suárez achieved a record start of all the seasons of the Century. And, finally, because the Argentine DTs duel was added to the fact that Chacho’s national reinforcements gave Celta the agonizing tie. Here we go, then.

The game began with a Celta dominating the game and surprising, since in just 13 minutes Santiago Mina opened the scoring with a precise header and put the 1-0 for the whole of Chacho.

Although it was difficult for Madrid to react to Mina’s early blow, he managed to go into the break drawing. Yes, once again, Uruguayan Luis Suárez was there, more voracious than at 20, who pushed a pass tailored to Marcos Llorente into the net on the last play of the first half. Thus, the Pistolero equaled a record of Cristiano Ronaldo who had converted 15 goals in 17 games in the 2009/2010 season.

The second half started in the best way for Atleti: he only had to wait 5 minutes to get ahead on the scoreboard. Once again, Suárez was the one who scored after a low cross from Renan Lodi and reached 16 goals in 17 games played. And so, the man discarded by Barsa, made the best start for a player in this century. And there may be more …

How did the game continue? Celta could not show the same as he did in the first half but nevertheless continued to seek equality, although with more attitude than play. On the other hand, Cholo’s men withdrew and with the visiting team leaning in attack, they found more spaces that they could not take advantage of.

As in the closing of the first half, the end of the game was exciting. Y there came the Argentine connection between Augusto Solari and Facundo Ferreyra that caused that those of Vigo avoided the defeat and rescued a valuable away tie before the leader of the tournament.

The standings were left with Atlético as the only leader with 51 points, with Barcelona and Real Madrid that followed quite far with 43 and Sevilla with 42.

In the future, Atlético de Madrid has extremely important commitments on its agenda since it will have to face three games in a week per league and then the match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea on the 23rd of this month in the Wanda Metropolitano.

On the other hand, the outlook for Coudet’s team is more complicated as they are going through a run of bad results due to the fact that they have not known victory for seven games. The next day, he will seek to reverse his situation against Elche of another Argentine coach, Jorge Almirón.

