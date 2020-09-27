Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former official of Bollywood producer Karan Johar’s company Dharma Production. The NCB had earlier interrogated a co-accused, who had named Kshitij. The NCB then interrogated and arrested him. According to reports, after being named in this case, Karan Johar made distances from the horizon.

“We have arrested Kshitij. He will be produced before the special NDPS court on Sunday. Detailed information will be placed before the court,” MA Jain, deputy director general of NCB’s south-western region, told the media.

Jain said that no fresh summons has been sent to any other film personality in this case. Earlier, NCB questioned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her former manager Karishma Prakash for more than five hours regarding drug connection in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been arrested as of now. He has been detained for questioning in connection with a drug probe: NCB sources – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

According to NCB sources, both of them were unclear in their response to the alleged drug chat in October 2017. Deepika, who arrived at NCB guesthouse in Colaba area before 10 am, left around 3.30 pm.

Even for the second time, Karishma, who appeared for questioning at 10.45 am on Saturday, left at around 3.30 pm. NCB is questioning Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor at their office in Ballard Pier area here. Their questioning continues

NCB got the details of October 2017 from a chat by Deepika and Karishma, in which both were discussing drugs and planned to meet at Club Coco. Deepika and Karishma were summoned by the NCB after their names in the drug related case.

Deepika was summoned on Wednesday when she was in Goa to shoot a film. She arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and was scheduled to appear before the agency on Friday. But on the request of Deepika’s legal team, NCB postponed the inquiry for Saturday.

The NCB on Friday recorded the statements of actress Rakulpreet Singh and Karisma. The NCB registered a case of money laundering in the Sushant’s death case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and then the alleged drug chat was found on the phone of Riya, her brother Shovik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda .

The ED then wrote a letter to the NCB to investigate the drug case. After registering the case, the NCB interrogated several people and arrested Dipesh Sawant, personal employee of Riya, Shovik, Miranda, Sushant along with 16 others.