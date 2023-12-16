NAfter the small car Clio, with which it shares the platform, the Captur is currently the most successful Renault model in Germany. Launched in 2013 as a mix between a small car and an SUV, the second generation of the front-wheel drive car, which has been stretched by eleven centimeters to a length of 4.23 meters, is almost in the next league. Three petrol engines with an output of 91 to 158 hp are available for the compact crossover, plus a 100 hp LPG version and a full hybrid model with 143 hp. There is no all-wheel drive on offer, nor is there a purely electric version. Prices start at 23,700 euros.

Renault Germany charges at least 28,150 euros for the 140 hp 1.3-liter four-cylinder with mild hybrid, i.e. a small electric motor for support, and seven-speed dual clutch transmission driven by the editorial team. With the bold kink on the C-pillar and two-tone paint, the Captur looks sporty and attracts attention. He simply makes a difference in the small class. At the front it sits comfortably high, while at the back the passengers can enjoy two centimeters more knee room than before. The rear seat can be moved by sixteen centimeters and is clever. If it moves close to the front seats, no one can sit there anymore, but the luggage space increases from 422 to a record-breaking 536 liters for the class. Of course, you could also simply fold down the rear seat backs, then the calculated loading volume would increase to 1275 liters.

The winner compared to its predecessor is the fresh and modern-looking cockpit with digital instruments, large screen, free-floating center console and soft foam-lined surfaces. The radio control satellite hidden behind the steering wheel remains fiddly. Unfortunately, Renault has omitted grab handles above the doors. Older people in particular miss these when boarding.

The 140 hp of the turbo petrol engine feels lively, especially in sport mode. The sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h can be completed in 9.2 seconds, and the Captur can even run up to 196 km/h. If you choose the Eco program or the freely configurable My Sense mode, little happens when you step on the accelerator pedal, and the dual clutch transmission shifts sluggishly and not always harmoniously. Energy-saving free rolling without motor power is only possible in these two modes. With an average consumption of 6.3 liters of Super per 100 kilometers, we were close to the standard value of 6.0 liters.







The new platform also enables the use of modern assistance systems; for the first time, a cross-traffic warning system and a 360-degree camera are available for the Captur. Emergency braking assistant, lane keeper and traffic sign recognition are standard. But the latter cannot be relied upon. On the Cologne Zoo Bridge, which was riddled with speed traps, the display persistently showed a limit of 80 km/h; in fact, the maximum speed limit there is 50 km/h. The ticket would have been expensive.