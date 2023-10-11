The North American football league NFL has inaugurated its new German headquarters in Düsseldorf. The premises are located in the Dreischeibehaus in the city center of the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital. The development of the sport in Germany will be promoted from the new headquarters.
“It is important to have a permanent home here now,” said Alexander Steinforth, General Manager of NFL Germany, to SID. “It was important for us to have a partner at our side where we opened our headquarters who was interested in growing the sport in the long term. That is the case in Düsseldorf.”
The representatives of the billion-dollar NFL product have increasingly discovered the German market for themselves in recent years. Two games will be played in Frankfurt this season: On November 5th, champions Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins, and a week later the New England Patriots will play against the Indianapolis Colts. Last year, an NFL game took place on German soil for the first time in Munich.
