DPRK Television today broadcasts the celebration parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, despite the absence of this broadcast on the Central Television’s program schedule. RIA News…

Earlier, the South Korean military reported that they spotted a parade in a neighboring state at dawn on October 10. Presumably, the footage broadcast by the DPRK state channel is a recording of the morning parade.

It shows troops and an orchestra marching through Kim Il Sung Square in the dark. The stands are filled with unmasked spectators waving flags and applauding.

In addition, the broadcast showed the ranks of the party leaders and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un. He walked along a large corridor to the balcony, greeted a group of children and kissed the boy on the cheek, and then the girl who greeted him with flowers. After that, the politician walked behind the podium and greeted the people with a wave of his hand.

“The means of deterrence at our disposal allow us to resist any threat,” – quoted by Kim Jong-un TASS…

The North Korean leader also said that the country’s authorities will continue to strengthen its military deterrent. At the same time, he noted that the military power of the DPRK is not directed at someone specific.

According to the agency, Kim Jong-un was wearing a light-colored European cut suit. The parade was attended by his sister Kim Yeo-jung, representatives of the government and military command.

Among other things, the leader of the DPRK stressed in his speech that from the beginning of the pandemic to the present, not a single person in the republic has contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.