Kiev continues to build up military forces and equipment, therefore, full readiness for any negative development of events from the Donbass is required. About this on Sunday, February 13, on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”said Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“Our intelligence and all our data indicate that the accumulation of personnel and equipment is on the rise from the Ukrainian side. From the side of Western countries, the supply of weapons continues. Unfortunately, everything is hot. Accordingly, we need full readiness on our part,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pushilin said that the DPR was counting on its own forces in light of the threat from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but could turn to Russia for help. According to him, in Donetsk they understand that the situation can go along a “difficult trajectory”. Against this background, the republic stepped up work to establish cooperation with various relevant departments, the activities of emergency services, and territorial defense.

On the eve of February 12, social networks and local media published information about a powerful explosion in Donetsk. It was noted that the explosion was heard in several areas of the city at once. Then Pushilin noted that Donetsk keeps the situation with the explosion in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces under control. Perhaps the incident is related to filming provocations, he admitted.

At the same time, an Izvestia correspondent reported that British journalists were filming in one of the long-destroyed houses in Donetsk. A puddle of liquid that looked like blood appeared in the building from somewhere. Russian journalists asked their British colleagues to explain the situation, but did not receive a clear answer.

In the United States, Canada and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. Against the backdrop of these rumors, Western countries are sending additional weapons to Kiev, which, as noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, only aggravates the situation in Donbass.

On February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about “Russian aggression” against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, thereby encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements.